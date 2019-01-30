Friends of Orange Beach Library Trivia Night Feb. 16

The Friends of the Orange Beach Library will host “Snowbird Trivia” Saturday, February 16 at the Orange Beach Event Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and play begins at 6 p.m. The event, popular with Snowbirds and Locals, features eight themed rounds of ten questions each, a pick-a-pot drawing, Heads and Tails contest, table decoration theme contest, and winning trivia table award. Popular local songwriter & entertainer, Brent Burns, will be emceeing the event. All monies raised last year were donated to the Orange Beach Public Library, the Gulf Shores Public Library, the South Baldwin Literacy Council, the Orange Beach Arts Center, and the Baldwin Pops. Registration forms are available at the Orange Beach and Gulf Shores libraries. Cost is $120 for a team of eight players. For more info, call Larry and Sharon Ramirez at 251-975-1258 and leave a message.

Pictured: Friends of the Orange Beach Library president Marlys Kitts talking with Snow White and five of the Seven Dwarfs at last year’s “Snowbird Trivia” event.