G.S. Lions Club Dinner in the Dark is Feb. 11

Shane Tucker’s Elvis Remembered featured entertainers

The Gulf Shores Lions Club will feature a spectacular buffet dinner and a Las Vegas style entertainment by Shane Tucker’s Elvis Remembered at its 6th Annual Dinner in the Dark fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Erie Meyer Civic Center in Gulf Shores. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner is served at 6 p.m. Setups will be provided at the Bring-Your-Own-Wine event.

Tickets for the event are $35 each and available from any Gulf Shores Lions Club member or by calling 251-968-3561 (Richard Switzer) or 251-981-3746 (Madeline Avinger). The menu will include salad, beef tenderloin medallion, roasted chicken breast, broiled white fish, vegetable melody, island rise pilaf, rolls, dessert, tea and water.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Leader Dog For The Blind and Southwest Alabama Regional School For The Deaf and Blind, with 50 percent of the proceeds staying within the Gulf Shores community for sight & vision projects and community projects that Miracle League. Leader Dog For The Blind representative Richard Mares will be there with his friend Gizmo.