G.S. Woman’s Club Tour of Homes is Feb. 17

The Gulf Shores Woman’s Club Tour of Homes, scheduled for February 17 will feature five residences that represent life on the Gulf Coast. Homes may be toured from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Two homes located off Fort Morgan Road will show the beach inspired style that is typical our coastal area. The Peninsula home is an example of gracious neighborhood living. The Orange Beach, which overlooks Wolf Bay, offers a breathtaking view prominent throughout the comfortable living areas of this residence. A home full of treasurers and trophies will be offered in Craft Farms. Each of the homes is unique in style and décor, and guests of the tour should be able to find a style and ideas that they would like to adapt in the own homes.

Tickets for the tour are $20 with proceeds benefiting the Gulf Shores Woman’s Club scholarship program, Tickets are available at Coastal Flowers & Design, Jubilee Apparel & Gifts and Beach House Boutique in Gulf Shores, Wildflowers Boutique in Orange Beach, and Fran’s on 59 in Foley.

Local business who are home tour sponsors include Ginny Lane, Villaggio Grille and Wildflowers Boutique in Orange Beach, Remax Kevin Corcoran Team, Coastal Flowers & Design and Jubilee Apparel & Gifts in Gulf Shores and Fran’s on 59 in Foley. For additional information call Tour of Homes Co-Chairs Marianne Hawkins 251-967-3212 or Karen Brown 251-233-3550.