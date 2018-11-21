GCAA Christmas Market Dec. 8 at G.S. Presbyterian

The Gulf Coast Art Alliance Christmas Market will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Gulf Shores on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Give the gift of art this year and stop byto stroll through this indoor/outdoor market and enjoy classic pieces made by local and regional artists. The market will feature handmade ornaments, note cards, jewelry, pottery, wood art, scented candles, paintings and textile art. These items make the perfect gift for anyone on your list! For more info, call 251-455-7458.