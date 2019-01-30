GGAA Art Market slated Feb. 9 at G.S. First Presbyterian

The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance will hold its February 9 Art Market from 9 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. at the Gulf Shores First Presbyterian Church, located at 309 East 21st Ave. in Gulf Shores. Browse original artwork created by local and regional vendors. For more info, visit gulfcoastartsalliance.com or call 251-948-2627.

Kevin Cobb (pictured) of Art at Studio 7108 is this month’s featured artist. Kevin has always been an artist at heart and enjoys working with pastels, acrylics and watercolors. He loves to balance real life with make believe to create art that ranges from portraits and landscapes to the abstract. He always paints from his heart and he is known for his use of vivid colors and eye-catching portrayal of coastal living.