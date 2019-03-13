Great Win For GSMS Turbo Dolphins

The Turbo Dolphins had an amazing showing at the Diverse Power Grand Prix in LaGrange, Georgia. They competed against cars that were in higher race divisions and completed more total laps than any team in the entire race! They placed first in the Rookie Race and Endurance Race/Kit Division and second in the Endurance Race. Pictured: Gracie Littleton, Brent Rehr, Messiah McCollum, Braxton Akins, Wyndy Hatchcock, Andrew Williams, John Tuberville, Owen McCann, Dathan Butt, and Coach Scott Prince.