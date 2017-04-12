GSUMC & Ministerial Assn. present Good Friday program

The chancel choirs of First Presbyterian Church and Gulf Shores United Methodist Church along with singers from other churches will present Theodore Dubois’ well-loved “Seven Last Words of Christ” in two services on Friday, April 14.

Sponsored by the Pleasure Island Ministerial Association, there will be an ecumenical service at noon with pastors from several area churches participating, and a second service at 7 p.m. led by pastors from Gulf Shores United Methodist Church (GSUMC). Services will be held in the GSUMC sanctuary, 1900 Gulf Shores Parkway.

The choir and orchestra will be under the direction of Cody Johnson, Director of Worship Arts at GSUMC and Pamela Winstead, Choir Director at First Presbyterian. Soloists include sopranos Barbara Shepard and David Brackett both of Gulf Shores; tenor Joseph Garnett of Pensacola, tenor Stephen Pearce from Pace, Fl., baritone J.E. Elkins of Foley and baritone Cody Johnson of Gulf Shores. Both services are open to the community and all are encouraged to come and share in the passion and sacrifice of Christ through scripture readings and powerful musical settings.

For more info, contact the Pleasure Island Ministerial Association at ministerial.org or call the GSUMC office at 251-968-2411 or visit gulfshoresumc.org.