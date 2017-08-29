Gulf Coast Art Alliance kicks off fall art market season Sept. 9

Gulf Coast Arts Alliance kicks off its fall art market season Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Waterway Village. Local and regional artists will feature their original works of art, including paintings, pottery, jewelry, carved wood, metal and textiles. Music, children’s art activities, and refreshments round out a day of fun in the sun. Two more art markets will take place Oct. 7 and Nov. 4. The November event will tie into GCAA’s annual open house and the Alabama Plein Air Artists “Paint Out.” Registration is open for artists who would like to participate in the market. For more information on how to participate, visit gulfcoastartsalliance.com, call 251-948-2627, or visit the gallery at 225 East 24th Ave., Gulf Shores.

Renowned artist Cartmell to hold Sept. 20 workshop at Gulf Coast Arts Alliance

Nationally celebrated artist Greg Cartmell will be conducting a one-day painting workshop on Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Gulf Coast Arts Alliance in Gulf Shores. Cartmell will focus on landscapes, and students can choose to work in oil or acrylic. The workshop is $100. A professional artist for over forty-five years, Greg Cartmell is nationally recognized as one of the country’s foremost landscape painters. Cartmell paints en plein air; the tradition of on-location painting, directly from nature. A true impressionist, Cartmell paints in broken color whereby engaging the viewer to mix the color with one’s own eye. His teaching method is “alla prima”, which means at once. Cartmell’s works are in private and corporate collections throughout the world. The recipient of over three hundred awards, he has been published in numerous regional and national journals such as Art & Antiques, Architectural Digest, Art World News, The Artist Magazine and a host of other well-known publications.

Cartmell is also known for his portraits and has done many noteworthy commissions including former First Lady Barbara Bush and Millie, Congressman G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery, Senator John Stennis, ABC’s Mike Wallace, Governor Haley Barbour and other notable individuals. He currently resides in Meridian, MS where he has a studio and teaches art to adults. He travels extensively conducting workshops throughout the United States.