Gulf Coast Art Alliance Winter Classes

Gulf Coast Arts Alliance Winter Classes. In the Gallery at 225 East 24th Ave., Gulf Shores. Info: 251-948-2627 or gulfcoastartsalliance@gmail.com or gulfcoastartsalliance.com.

• Oil Workshop “Painting Atmosphere in Landscapes”, Craig Reynolds, Jan. 5-6, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., $225.00 (supply list available at www.gulfcoastartsalliance.com)

• Beginning Acrylic Painting, Jane Sellier, Jan. 11-Feb. 15, 9:30 a.m.-Noon, $120.00 (supply list available at www.gulfcoastartsalliance.com)

• Painting in Pastel, Tommy Vogel, Jan. 11- Feb. 15, 10:00 a.m.-Noon, $120.00 (supplies included)

• Adventures in Watercolor, Rich Willows, Jan. 13-Feb. 17, 10:00 a.m.-Noon, $130.00 (supply list available at www.gulfcoastartsalliance.com)

• Celebration of Art Workshop, Greg Cartmell, Jan. 23-24, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., $225.00 (supply list available at www.gulfcoastartsalliance.com)

• Beginning Oil Painting, Joanne Hall, Feb. 2-March 9, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., $175.00 (supply list available at www.gulfcoastartsalliance.com)

• The Wonder of Watercolor Workshop, Michael Davis, Feb. 6-7, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., $225.00 (supply list available at www.gulfcoastartsalliance.com)

• Photography by Dorie Parsons, $20 per person, bring your camera: Digital Photography Tips and Tricks, Jan. 14, 10-11:00 a.m.; Editing Photos with Adobe Photoshop Elements, Jan. 21, 10-11:00 a.m.; Exposure-Capturing Light and Motion with Your Digital Camera, Jan. 28, 10-11:00 a.m.; Composition-The Art of Photography, Feb. 4, 10-11:00 a.m.; Photographing Birds, Feb. 11, 10-11:00 a.m.

• Mardi Gras Beads Crafts, Feb. 18, 10-11:00 a.m.