Gulf Shores High introduces initial HOF inductees

Seventeen years after opening its doors, Gulf Shores High School presented the Pleasure Island community its first Sports Hall of Fame class during ceremonies prior to the football team’s home game against Baldwin County High on Sept. 1.

In addition to being presented plaques and certificates at Mickey Blackwell Stadium and honored during a Friday afternoon social, the inductees will have their pictures displayed in the school trophy case. The class includes four student athletes, four coaches and two associate members.

“I can’t begin to tell you how much both of those clubs do for us,’’ said GSHS Assistant Principal Mark Glassford about the The Dolphin Athletic Club and The Gulf Coast Athletic Club. “They are there to help us with everything we need. We couldn’t do anything without the support of those clubs.”

Glassford said the nominating committee, which included Matt Blake, Donnie Spohn, Sue Cardwell, GSHS Principal Cindy Veazey and Coach Al Borchardt, wanted to recognize the student athletes and coaches who helped build traditions at the school. Athletes are eligible 10 years after graduation and coaches upon retirement.

“We had a lot of success early on in 3A and 4A and more success will be coming. It’s a deliberate process,’’ Glassford said. “We wanted to look at the early years – the people who started it all – for our first class and thank them for their exemplary efforts. We wanted to recognize our history and find the people who started our traditions, and we want them to be part of who gets elected to the next class.’’

Coach Al Borchardt thanked parents at the HOF social. “You entrusted a lot of us coaches by allowing us to be in charge of your young ones,’’ he said. “That means a lot to me. Being here is bringing back some fun memories, and it’s the friends that you make that make the memories.’’

“I was just blessed to be in the right place at the right time with a lot of great athletes,’’ said inductee Karen Collins, who coached the Dolphin softball team to the state championship in 2007.

Inductee Glenn Lewellen thanked the coaches “who had an influence on the values that I have and the way I grew up.’’

Inductee Alisha (Hamrick) Stokes, who was Baldwin County’s High School Athlete of the Year in 2002, summed up the atmosphere during the gathering best. “Looking back, you laugh because that is what you remember – the fun,’’ she said.

Pictured: (Above) Sports Hall of Fame Class – Wren Aaron, Andrea (Joseph) Holmes, Avery (Berry) Forrest, Al Borchardt “Coach B”, Alisha (Hamrick) Stokes, Karen Collins, Tommy Lee, Gulf Coast Athletic Club representative David Lee. Missing: Colbey Cleckler.

G.S.H.S. Hall of Fame Inaugural Class of 2017

Wren Aaron:

1999-2006 – Asst. Football Coach 1999-2003; Coached Cross Country 2004, 2005; Head Girls Basketball Coach 1999-2006 – Area Champs 2001, 2002, 2005, Sweet 16 2001, 02, 05. Head Girls Softball Coach 2000-2005 -Area Champs 2001, 02, 03, 04, 05, State Tournament 2001, 02, 03, 04, 05, 4A State Runner-up 2004, Coached the South All-Star team 2004

Avery (Berry) Forrest:

1999-2001 – Girls Varsity Soccer Team Varsity 1999-01, All-State 2000 (scored 32 goals), All-State 2001 (scored 34 goals), Led her team to Area Championships in 2000 & 2001, State Quarterfinals 2001, Played at University of Southern Miss And Auburn University of Montgomery, Valedictorian class of 2001.

Al Borchardt:

1999-2009 – Fine Arts teacher & Coach; During his 11 years at GSHS he was theGirls Basketball Coach 1999; Head Cross Country Coach 1999-2005; Asst. Football Coach 2002-2009; Head Volleyball Coach 2007; Head Girls soccer Coach 1999-2009, Area Champs 2000, 01, 02, 03, 04, State Play-offs 2000-2004, 3A State Quarter-Finals 2001. Teacher of the Year 2007; Member of the Baldwin County Hall of Fame Class of 2011.

Colbey Cleckler:

Varsity Football/Baseball 2000-2004 – Gulf Coast Athletic Club Athlete of the year 2004; Mobile Register’s All Region Baseball team 2003 & 2004; 1st Team All-State Baseball 2003 & 2004; State Runner-up 2003 team; 1st team All Region Baseball, Falkner State 2005; University of South Alabama Baseball 2006-2008.

Karen Collins:

2005-2016 – Head Girls Basketball Coach 2005 & 2009; Asst. Volleyball Coach 2005-2013; Head Girls Softball Coach 2005-2011, 4A State Runner-Up 2006 (2nd place in state), Set school record 1st team to win over 50 games in a season, 5A State Championship 2007, Over all softball record 245-103-3

Thomas Lee – Dolphin Athletic Club:

Mr. Lee helped found & served as President of the Dolphin Athletic Club for its first 2 years. Employed by Vulcan, Inc, Foley , Al since 1985. General Manager of aluminum Fabricating facility, then to Vice President overall aluminum production. President of the company 2012, CEO in 2013. He and his wife Sandra live in Gulf Shores and together they have 3 children: David, Anna, & Marcus, who are Gulf Shores High School graduates.

Gulf Coast Athletic Club:

Gulf Coast Athletic Club was organized in 1998 by Jim Monnier of Orange Beach as both a social club and a fundraising arm of the Gulf shores High School Athletics department. In addition to providing funding for capitol equipment and uniforms, GCAC recognizes eight student athletes & parents and grants college scholarships to a deserving male or female scholar athlete each year. Scholarships range from $ 2500 to $ 5000 per award. Since its inception in 1998, GCAC has granted over 30 college scholarships & donated over $75,000 to fund athletics at school.

Alisha (Hamrick) Stokes:

Girls Basketball 1999 MVP; Captain & MVP Varsity Soccer Team 1999; Captain & MVP Tennis Team 1999, 00; All County Tennis & Soccer 2000, 01 & 02; All County Volleyball 2002; Wendy’s Heisman Trophy High School Award 2002; Baldwin County Athlete of the Year 2002; Volleyball State Elite-8 All tournament Team award; Tennis Area Champion 2000, 01, 02; Awarded Soccer Scholarship at the University of North Alabama but did not play due to injury; Member of the University of North Alabama Tennis Team 2003/2004.

Andrea (Joseph) Holmes; Gulf Shores High School’s 1st Athletic Director 1998-99; Head Coach Cross Country; Head Girls Basketball Coach ; Head Track & Field Coach; Assistant Athletic Director 1999-2003; Boy’s Golf Coach, 3A State Runner-Up 2000 (2nd Place in State), 3A State Championship 2001

Glenn Lewellen:

2002-2005 – 4 time All-County Baseball player; 2005 All-State Nominee; 4 year career .400 batting avg.; Instrumental part of the 3A 2003 State Runner-up team; Earned scholarship at Falkner State.