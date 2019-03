Gumbo To Go fundraiser March 19 at St. Jude’s

The parishoners at St. Jude’s By The Sea Lutheran Church at 312 East 16th Ave. (two blocks east of the water tower) in Gulf Shores will host a Gumbo To Go fundraiser on Tuesday, March 19 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. (or while supplies last. Cost for the authentic cajun gumbo is $10 per pint and $18 per quart. For more info, call 251-968-JUDE (5833). The church has been ministering to people for over 30 years.