Happy New Year From Sirens Of The Sea

Sirens of the Sea, a local woman’s Mardi Gras Krewe, wants to wish everyone a Happy New Year from the 2017/2018 Board of Directors. Besides being involved in local community Mardi Gras activities, the Sirens of the Sea donate to several local charities throughout the year including Christian Service Center and their Annual Sirens Scholarship Fund for a local high school senior. Each year, the Sirens Queen and Emblem have a Selected Charity that is the recipient of a portion of the proceeds from the annual fundraisers. This year, Care House, the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center, is the Selected Charity for the year. We are delighted to support such a worthwhile organization that does an amazing job for Baldwin County. Pictured: from right front row are Susan Giannini, Angela Martin, Joan Contorno. Back row from right are Cindy Latiolais, Janice Krumbein, Judie Hooper, Nancy Pickering, Rose Mary Asman, Jennifer McEvoy, Gale Pond.