Helping Hands Ministries to deliver 300 plus Christmas meals

Group will also host Christmas dinner at O.B. Com. Center

Orange Beach Helping Hands Ministries will deliver Christmas dinner to more than 300 people on Christmas Day, and also host Christmas dinner and fellowship from 11 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. at the Orange Beach Community Center, located at 27235 Canal Rd.

Steve Hanich, with help from wife Vivian and son Michael, has organized the event for the past nine years with support from sponsors such as Swift Supply, Publix and volunteers from the First Baptist Church of Gulf Shores.

Hanich said volunteers deliver full meals to the jails in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores, local police departments, The Foley Beach Express Toll Booth, workers at local convenience stores and movie theatres and anybody else they think would appreciate the kindness.

In addition more than 200 people are expected to enjoy Christmas dinner at the O.B. Community Center.

“We get a lot of Snowbirds who don’t really have anyplace else to go,’’ Hanich said. “They enjoy being around others and the fellowship. We look forward to welcoming anybody who wants to join us.’’ For more info about Orange Beach Helping Hands Ministries, call 251-408-1322 or 251-408-1255.