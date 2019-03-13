Jensen’s Heart of Gold Grubbin’ For Gold Tour a culinary fundraiser

The Grubbin’ For Gold Tour, a monthly culinary fundraiser for the locally based Jensen’s Heart of Gold Foundation, starts March 13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at The Flying Harpoon locations in both Orange Beach and Gulf Shores. The tour continues each month at other South Baldwin restaurants through November. Proceeds benefit local children with cancer. Grubbin’ For Gold Tour participating restaurants will donate 20 percent of their sales to JHG during Gold Tour hours and volunteers will also selling t-shirts and raising awareness during the events.

“The goal is to promote childhood cancer awareness, our foundation and our hardship assistance program, as well as to support local businesses and give back to the community,’’ said Melissa Byrd, president of the foundation.

Other restaurants participating include Locals in Fairhope on April 10, Wacked Out Weiner at its Foley, Gulf Shores and Robertsdale locations on June 12, Rock ‘n Roll Sushi & PS Taco at the Tanger Outlet in Foley on July 10, Sassy Bass’s Orange Beach, Gulf Shores and Ft. Morgan locations on August 14, The Hangout, Sunliner Diner, The Gulf and Picnic Beach (all on Pleasure Island) on Sept. 11, Island Wing Company in Gulf Shores on Oct. 9 and the Bone & Barrel & Little Whiskey Club in Fairhope on Nov. 13.

A special May 11 crawfish boil at Moe’s BBQ in Orange Beach will include live music, auctions, raffles and lots of special surprises.

“It is a great way to connect with friends and family to make memories while giving back to those in need,’’ Byrd added.

The mother of Jensen Byrd, who was diagnosed with cancer at the age of two and fought for three long years succumbing to his disease on August 24, 2010 at the all too young age of 5 years old, Melissa, Jensen’s father Lynn and his sister (Jayden) knew they could not go back to a normal lifestyle knowing that, on average, 46 children are diagnosed with cancer each and every day. It became the Jensen family’s mission to afford those families in this area who are on the same path the opportunity to make memories with their child.

Something the Byrds did not have enough of.

The cornerstone event of the charity, the Super Slugger Softball tournament, began as a way to commemorate one of the last and fondest memories the Byrd family had of their precious angel. That co-ed tourney continues every September. Numerous other fundraisers and outreach programs have followed.