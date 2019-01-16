JWC receives Ann Reese Grote Scholarshp Fund donation

The Pleasure Island Junior Woman’s Club received a donation to be applied towards the annual Ann Reese Grote Memorial Scholarship Fund that the club distributes each year. Several of Ann Reese’s family friends donated towards the fund. The scholarship is awarded annually to a Gulf Shores High School senior who exemplifies the true meaning of a servant leader and someone who is engaging in their community and always looks to make a difference.