

K. of C. Million Dollar Shootout Oct. 6

Craft Farms host for 4th Annual Catholic school fundraiser

The 4th Annual Knights of Columbus Million Dollar Shootout Golf Tournament & Helicopter Golf Ball Drop will be held on Friday, Oct. 6 at Craft Farms Golf Club in Gulf Shores. Registration is at 11 a.m., with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and tee-off at 1 p.m. The $125 entry fee per golfer for the 4-person scramble includes lunch after golf and a chance to win the $1 million hole in one prize and a 2nd hole in one prize of a trip for two to Hawaii.

The winning team will earn a 3 day/2 night golf trip to the World Golf Village in St. Augustine. The package includes lodging, one round of golf at each of the two golf courses and tickets to the Golf Hall of Fame.

Helicopter ball drop tickets are $10 each. Each ticket number will correspond with a golf ball number. The owner of the ticket matching the ball that is closest to the pin will win $1,000. Second place is worth $500. All proceeds will benefit St. Benedict and St. Patrick Catholic Schools.

For more info or to register, call 205-999-5802 or email tonycrawford7777@gmail.com.