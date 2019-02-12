Home / News / Krewe du Cirque Parade at OWA

By on February 12, 2019

Krewe du Cirque will partner with OWA in spectacular fashion on Sunday, March 3 for a celebration that includes parades, parties and music.
The Grand Parade will kick off at 4 p.m. in Downtown OWA.
A classic second line through the streets of admission-free Downtown OWA will follow. Watch as sparkles and sequins stroll by and make their way to OWA’s main entrance for a public coronation of the 2019 Krewe du Cirque King and Queen. Guests will see the former King and Queen, meet the Krewe Maidens, watch incredible performers put on a show for the royals, and witness the crowning of a new queen. More info: VisitOWA.com/MardiGras.

