L.A. Beach Writers will meet Sept. 11 AT G.S. Library

Enthusiastic area writers and editors as well as any beginning writers are invited to attend The L.A. Beach Writers monthly meeting on Monday, September 11 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Thomas B. Norton Library in Gulf Shores.

Guest speaker Wayne Brady’s topic will be “You Can Write.” Wayne Brady will share a few ideas that will help you refine and polish your writing whether you are a beginner or a seasoned writer.

Armed with a Bachelor of Science from The University of Alabama with special studies in Creative Writing earned in 1988, Wayne spent 7 years maintaining U.S. Navy aircraft, 14 years maintaining instrument and electrical systems in industrial plants, and the last 27 years managing engineering and construction projects for industry.

He shares inspirational writing, entertaining stories, and encouraging hints for life on his blog. “I want everyone I meet to receive a warm smile and to be encouraged by my words,” he said.

Anyone with an interest in writing is invited to attend and bring a friend. This dynamic group’s goal is to make you feel welcome and further any writing goals you may have. For more info or to RSVP, call Diane Clark at 419 670-2739 or email dianecl6@ aol.com.