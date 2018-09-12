LA Beach Writers meet September 24

By Kim Shackelford

The LA Beach Writers will be gathering at the Thomas B. Norton Library in Gulf Shores on Monday September 24 at 5:30 p.m. All writers and those with dreams of becoming a writer are welcome and encouraged to attend.

We will be getting re-acquainted with each other after our summer break, as well as discussing our plans for the upcoming months. One of our most exciting projects will be compiling an anthology of essays, short stories, poetry and one-act plays written by our members for publication in the future. Our plans involve exciting speakers and workshop leaders who will inspire and teach us better writing skills as well as sharing our own written work with each other.

Everyone has a story (or several) to tell. The LA Beach Writers Association exists to support dedicated writers with tolerance and respect in all genres through review, critique and discussion of their written works, and to improve writing skills through education, mentoring and encouragement of members and visitors. We want to hear your stories.

Even if you have not ever tried to write, but you have the desire to write join us on the 24th! Check out our website at labeachwriters.com or email our co-chairs – Nancy Dickhute (NancyDickhute@creighton.edu) or Kim Shackelford (kshackel12@gmail.com) for more information.