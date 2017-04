Our Lady of the Gulf Friday fish-frys March 31 & April 7

The annual Lenten fish-frys at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church (2304 E. 2nd St.) in Gulf Shores continue through Friday, April 7. Hours are 5-7 p.m. and cost is $10 for a meal that includes fried fish, hushpuppies, baked beans, cole slaw, a dessert and a soft drink, tea or coffee. Proceeds benefit Baldwin County Catholic schools and other local charities. For more info, call 251-968-7062.