At least for now, Gumbo Key must fade away

To all of our friends who shared in the wonderful experiences of the past three summer solstices and those who helped Gumbo Key become a reality, I must regrettably announce that for now Gumbo Key must fade away. The idea behind Gumbo Key was to bring homegrown rock ‘n’ roll to the water while soaking up the sun on our beautiful Alabama Gulf Coast. Our mantra was: Be Kind, Be Safe, Don’t leave a trace.

We were successful bringing this dream to a reality. In fact, we were a bit too successful. Gumbo Key grew and grew to the point where we were unable to ensure that ONLY our footprints would be left behind. This was a core principle behind our beliefs and mission.

Possibly we will regroup and Gumbo Key will manifest itself again in some other form. Only time will tell. I would like to thank all of our sponsors and the team of incredible volunteers that somehow managed to pull it off. A special thank you goes to the City of Orange Beach, its staff, police department, marine police and emergency personnel.

– Mac McAleer, Former Mayor, Gumbo Key