Local airports receive transportation grants
Airports servicing Gulf Shores and Foley were among the eight Southwest Alabama airports receiving recent grants from the federal Department of Transportation. Jack Edwards National Airport in Gulf Shores was awarded $150,000 for runway safety improvements. Foley Municipal Airport was awarded $259,149 to construct a taxiway. Mobile Regional Airport earned the largest grant, $1.1 million to improve airport drainage and its update airport mast.
0 comments