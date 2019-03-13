Magnolia or The House at the Head of the River continues at SBCT

The South Baldwin Community Theatre’s world premier of Magnolia or The House at the Head of the River continues 15 & 16 at 7:30 p.m. and March 17 at 2:30 p.m. SBCT is located at 2022 W. 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For ticket info, visit sbct.biz. Written and directed by South Baldwin native (pictured) C. Stefan Morrisette, the play’s protagonist is an elderly woman who returns to her childhood home in Magnolia Springs to celebrate her birthday under the watchful eye of her granddaughter. The play is a look at the life of a Lower Alabama teen in the mid 1930’s.