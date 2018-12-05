Magnolia Springs Community Assn. Madrigal Dinner Dec. 14-15

The second Madrigal Dinner produced by the Magnolia Springs Community Association is December 14 – 15 beginning at 6 p.m. This fun and entertaining fund-raising event takes place in our century-old Community Hall. Guests of King Henry and Queen Isabelle will be transported to England in 1475 to enjoy a five-course meal, humorous skits, Wassail toasting and holiday music by Madrigal Singers and guests. Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased by calling Judith Miller at 251-233-1182. Seating is limited, so call today to avoid disappointment. Dinner guests may also bring their own wine; a corkage fee of $5 will be charged.

This year’s menu is a hearty and delicious five-course meal consisting of a table cheeseboard, mixed green salad with vinaigrette dressing, French onion soup, beef tenderloin served with roasted potatoes and green beans, rolls, and a delicious dessert of Cherries Jubilee.

The play is directed by Judith Miller. The cast includes: Court Jester, Nick Shields; King Henry, Ted Johnston; Queen Isabella, Gayle Guthrie; Lord & Lady Fumbleton, Frank & Leila Martin; Lord & Lady Canterbury, David & Nora Johnson; Bard of Galway, Ronnie Miller; Lady Donna, Donna Johnston; Lady Diva, Diva Lynch; Lady Penny Whistle, Ann Bowers; Friar Lawrence Xavier, Rev. Eric Zubbler; Town Crier/Royal Taster, Paul Kaplerchuk; Keyboard, Sir John Hobbs; Harpist, Donna Johnston; Guitarist, Sharon Bertschi.