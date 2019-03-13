March 16 BBQ & Blues Cook-Off raises funds for Baldwin schools

The South Baldwin Chamber Foundation is cooking up a whole lot of fun while raising funds supporting Foley area schools during the Annual BBQ & Blues Cook-Off on n Saturday, March 16 in Heritage Park, located at the intersection of Hwy 59 & 98 in Downtown Foley. Festival-goers will enjoy award-winning barbeque, popular blues bands, craft and retail vendors, children’s activities and silent auction bidding.

As a part of the Alabama BBQ Trail, cook team competition rules follow guidelines of the Alabama Barbeque Association. Categories are: Chicken, Ribs, Boston Butts, Sauce and Anything “Butt” which includes exotic items, seafood and desserts. The competition is open to everyone with the $100 entry fee covering all competition categories and up to six team members. Deadline for registration is March 1.

Admission is $10 and includes BBQ samples from contestants. The South Baldwin Chamber Foundation will also be selling barbeque sandwiches from LA Barbeque and pre-cooked Boston Butts. Beer, wine, soft drinks and water will also be for sale, along with the official event T-shirts. All proceeds benefit the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation to support local schools through programs and partnerships that enrich education, develop leadership and better the community. Tickets can be purchased at the gate. For more information, visit foleybbqandblues.net or facebook or call 251-943-5590.

BBQ & Blues Cook-Off Schedule

10 AM – Gates Open

11 AM – Samples Begin!

11 AM – Magnolia Dance Co.

12 PM – Spearman Brewers

1 PM – True Blue Band

2:45 PM – The Defrosters

4:30 PM – Cook-off Awards