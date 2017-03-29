Master Gardeners Plant Sale April 7-9 under Fish River Bridge

The Baldwin County Master Gardeners Spring Plant Sale will be held April 7-9 at Weeks Bay Reserve from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale is located just west of the Fish River Bridge on Highway 98 at Safe Harbor, directly across from the Weeks Bay Reserve Visitor Center, 11300 U.S. Highway 98, Fairhope. This sale will offer a big selection of annuals, perennials, herbs, shrubs, trees, hummingbird attractors, heirloom and rare plants. Experts, including several growers and the Baldwin County Master Gardeners, will be on hand to help with selections and to answer questions, and free gardening seminars will be held onsite at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily during the sale. Proceeds from the plant sale benefit the BCMG Scholarship Fund and other community projects. For more information, call 251-605-6243 or visit baldwincountymastergardeners.com.