Memorial Weekend at Wharf includes Ball Drop & crawfish

The Wharf in Orange Beach will celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with dual happenings to kick of its 100 Days of Summer.

The 4th annual Pepsi Beach Ball Drop, televised live on NBC 15, will see 5,000 beach balls drop from the sky at 6:25 p.m. on Friday, May 26.

Nashville-based Country star Blaire Hanks (pictured) will be performing center stage at Marlin Circle around 5:30 p.m., setting the ideal mood for this family-friendly event. Activities will include face painting, a bouncy house, surf simulator, trampoline jumpee, giant rock wall, a fire hula hoop act, and camel rides. Various prizes will be given out all night until 9 p.m. Admission is free.

Then on Memorial Sunday, May 28, enjoy Music & Mudbugs featuring Drake White at The Wharf Amphitheater. Gates open at 5 p.m., and adamission is free with a suggested $5 donation to St. Jude Hospital.

Toss on some shades along with those dancing shoes, grab your friends and family and head over to feast on crawfish at the at The Wharf Amphitheater. The crew from Mudbug Mafia will be dishing up thousands of pounds of crawfish bathed in their flavorful secret spices.

Then feed your soul a bit with the tunes of Alabama’s own Drake White, a Top 40 country crooner who has toured with some heavy hitters like the Zac Brown Band, Eric Church and Little Big Town.

His spirited stage presence is guaranteed to keep you on your feet! Special guests Adam Hood and Dave Kennedy open the show. There will also be live music under the crawfish tent.

Snag a cold beverage and test out your skills at corn hole, mingle with fellow spectators and hopefully win a few choice prizes along the way. If the crawdaddies don’t pinch ya, you may have to pinch yourself folks – it’s gonna be that good!