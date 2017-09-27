Mirams accepting reservations for Annual Taste of The Island

The Mystical Order of Mirams is kicking off ticket reservations for the 11th Annual Taste of the Island. Tickets are $60 each or $600 for a table of 10. If you would like to reserve a table or reserve individual tickets, please contact Marie Dunlap at miramstreas2017@gmail.com. The Taste of the Island is an all-inclusive extravaganza to be held at the Orange Beach Event Center at the Wharf on Friday, December 1. There will be over 30 local restaurants presenting samples of their cuisine, cocktails, live music, and a silent auction. This is the perfect venue for your office Christmas Party. The Mirams take care of all the details and you get to have all the fun.