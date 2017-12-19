Moe’s Dec. 21 Island To Island Christmas Jam benefits Virgin Islands

Moe’s BBQ in Orange Beach will host its Island to Island Christmas Jam, a charity event for the people on the British Virgin Islands, on Thursday, Dec. 21 beginning at 5 p.m. Edward David Anderson (pictured) and Friends will be playing live music, and the event will also include a silent auction. Admission is $20 with all proceeds going to the charity. Moe’s is located at 5603 Perdido Beach Blvd. More info: 251-981-7427.