Mullet Man Triathlon April 21

The 50-year-old iconic watering hole added a new twist to the 21st annual Mullet Man Triathlon on April 21. This year’s bike route will take riders on a gorgeous tour of along the white sands of Perdido Key as they race from bridge to bridge. Registration costs $95 for individuals and $175 for teams with a portion of proceeds to benefit the Leukemia Lymphoma Society in memory of M. Lane Gilchrist, the late mayor of Gulf Breeze and brother of Joe Gilchrist, an owner of the Flora-Bama. Register at www.active.com or go to FloraBama.com for more information.

The event begins at 7:30 a.m. with a brisk quarter-mile swim in the Gulf. Wetsuits are optional during this April dip into the salty Florida waters, and Navy Rescue Swimmers will be on hand to ensure safety during this portion of the race. Then cyclists start the 16.5-mile trek by heading east on the south side of Perdido Key Drive along pristine white beaches and under the Theo Baars Bridge, returning on River Road to north side of Perdido Key Drive. Cyclists will continue 6-miles west, under the Perdido Pass Bridge and back to Flora-Bama. This new route focuses on safety; it avoids crossing the highway and heading into heavy traffic in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores. The triathlon’s final element is an approximate 4-mile run starting on the north side of Perdido Beach Boulevard, under the Perdido Pass Bridge and back to Flora-Bama.

A post-race party will feature live music and awards ceremony, an ample array of wraps, salads, red beans and rice, along with PBR draft beer and non-alcoholic beverages for the contestants. Trophies will be awarded in 36 categories including individual male and female, Athena, Clydesdale and relay teams.