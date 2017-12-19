Music on 3 stages at Flora-Bama NYE party

The Flora-Bama NYE party starts at 7 p.m. and includes an all-you-can-eat buffet, party favors, koozies, champagne toasts, breakfast sandwiches ‘til 3 a.m., fireworks at midnight, and live music on three stages. Advance tickets are available at Florabama.com and in the gift shop for $40. Tickets are an additional $10 at the door for 18-20 year olds.

Musical entertainment will include Big Earl (Jack Robertson), Oliver’s Twist, Perdido Brothers, Foxy Iguanas, Jo Jo Pres, and the Mario Mena Band. The Flora Bama Lounge, Oyster Bar & Grill is located on the Gulf of Mexico at the Alabama-Florida state line. Info: 850-492-0611 or flora-bama.com.