NAIA Track Championships in Gulf Shores May 24-26

The 67th Men’s Outdoor Track & Field National Championship and 38th Women’s Outdoor Track & Field National Championship will take place at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores on May 24 – 26. This is the fifth-straight year that Gulf Shores has played as host to these championships.

There will be 135 institutions represented with a total of 1,259 student-athletes competing in the championships.

The 2017 Women’s Outdoor Track & Field National Champion Wayland Baptist (Texas) returns in the 2018 championship field with 11 qualifying student-athletes. The Queens are in search of their fifth title and enter the championship boasting a total of 40 previous individual champions.

The 2017 Women’s Outdoor Track & Field National Runner-up Indiana Tech returns in the 2018 championship field with a total of 20 qualifying student-athletes. The Warriors are in search of their third title and enter the championship boasting a total of 16 previous individual champions.

The 2017 Men’s Outdoor Track & Field National Champion British Columbia returns with a total of 22 qualifying student-athletes. The Thunderbirds are in search of their second title and enter the championship boasting a total of 15 previous individual champions.

The 2017 Men’s Outdoor Track & Field National Champion Indiana Tech returns with a total of 28 qualifying student-athletes. The Warriors are in search of their fourth title and enter the championship boasting a total of 15 previous individual champions