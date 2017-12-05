Nativities From Around World at First Baptist Church of G.S.

First Baptist Church Gulf Shores invites The Gulf Coast community and visitors to enjoy a time of peace and reflection while visiting Miracle in a Manger. The exhibit, now in its fourth year, features Nativities displayed from around the world. All the displays have a story to tell The free display is open daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Friday, December 1 through Sunday, December 17. It is the church’s gift to the community. First Baptist Church Gulf Shores is located at 2200 West First St. For more info, call 251-968-7369 or visit fbcgulf.com.