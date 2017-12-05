Home / Coastal Christmas 2017 / Nativities From Around World at First Baptist Church of G.S.

Nativities From Around World at First Baptist Church of G.S.

By on December 5, 2017

Nativities From Around World at First Baptist Church of G.S.

First Baptist Church Gulf Shores invites The Gulf Coast community and visitors to enjoy a time of peace and reflection while visiting Miracle in a Manger. The exhibit, now in its fourth year, features Nativities displayed from around the world. All the displays have a story to tell The free display is open daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Friday, December 1 through Sunday, December 17. It is the church’s gift to the community. First Baptist Church Gulf Shores is located at 2200 West First St. For more info, call 251-968-7369 or visit fbcgulf.com.

Related Items