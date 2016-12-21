New Year’s Eve at The Wharf includes live music, Marlin Drop

Reelin’ in the New Year at The Wharf is set for Dec. 31, 2016 from 5 p.m. to midnight – open to the public and free of charge. Main Street will be filled with activities and entertainment throughout the night including:

• Live Music: 5 p.m. to midnight, Jim Beam® Apple stage. DJ Matt McKinney – 5 p.m. Southbound Crescent Band – 7 p.m. Fountain City Players (pictured) – 9 p.m.

• Marlin Drop & Fireworks: Midnight, Marlin Circle and Main Street

Count down to the New Year with the signature ‘Marlin Drop’ followed by a celebratory fireworks display.

• Ice Rink: 10 a.m. to midnight, front entrance parking lot. Admission to the rink is $10 and $13 for the skating and Ferris wheel package.

• Kids Area: 5 p.m. to midnight, Main Street. Activities include live animals, rock wall, mechanical bull, face painting, bounce houses and more.

• Miller Lite Beer Garden: Opens at 7 p.m., Marlin Circle.

• SPECTRA: The Sound & Light Spectacular will close the night with a high-powered theatrical show along Main Street.

Throughout the night, football fans can gather around the big screen at Marlin Circle to watch the SEC playoff games. Retail shops and restaurants will be operating under regular business hours allowing guests to enjoy all the property has to offer prior to the celebration.