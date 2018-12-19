NYE at Perdido Beach Resort

features Pyrotechnico, live band

Treat yourself to an incomparable New Year's Eve experience at Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach. PBR offers revelers a memorable evening featuring a world-class culinary experience in either the Grand Ballroom or Voyagers, with the hottest music, lights, and tastes on the Gulf Coast!and performances by top entertainment acts.

Pyrotechnico, a nationally recognized pyrotechnic show with amazing light displays and special effects, will be running largest laser light show on the Coast.

The Mixed Nuts, a 10-piece band from New Orleans, will play classic rock with a touch of soul reflective of the band’s Louisiana roots. The Mixed Nuts have shared the stage with The Temptations, Bret Michaels, and Kelly Clarkson – as well as served as a backing band for The Drifters, Allen Toussaint, and legendary Cyndi Lauper! The band celebrates its TWENTY year anniversary in 2018 and, in the words of The Head Nut In Charge, “…we’re just getting started.” Party responsibly and stay the night with two impressive packages to choose from. For more info, visit perdidobeachresort.com or call 251-981-9811 for more info on PBR holiday options.