O.B. Seafood Fest Feb. 23 at Wharf

The Orange Beach Seafood Festival, scheduled Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. ‘til 4 p.m. at The Wharf, is expanding to accommodate more people with more to see, do and experience. There is no admission charge and parking is plentiful.

The 2018 event saw record crowds and with that kind of attendance festival organizers are gearing up with an expanded lineup of food vendors, more artists, two stages, an expanded and relocated Car Show and new this year – “Paws of Parade.’’

The festival is the major fundraising event for the Orange Beach Sports Association and supports all youth sports in Orange Beach.

The Wharf is the perfect venue for the festival. Unlimited parking and access, space for a large Car Show and a great area for the Kids Zone have meant the festival can offer more for visitors to enjoy. This year there will be 130 Artists; the expanded Car Show is moving to the west side of the Wharf complex to allow for growth; fifteen seafood and specialty food booths and entertainment from two stages.

“Paws on Parade” Pet Parade will be held between 1:30 – 2:15 pm. Pet owners have always been able to bring their fur babies to the event at The Wharf so this year organizers decided to encourage all to dress their pets in their finest outfits and come out and participate in the parade. A sign up tent will be set up by the Ferris Wheel and the Parade will start at 1:30 from the Main Street Stage – Across from Ferris Wheel.

Artists will be selling an assortment of wares including jewelry, pottery, glass art, metal items, candles, textile arts, canvas & wooden furniture, and so much more. The car show has been growing each year and with expansion in mind a larger area will be used. Cars can sign up the morning of the event but are encouraged to register before the event. All cars must be in place by 9:30 am.

The Kids Zone will feature a Mega Slide, Mechanical Bull & Surfboard, and various games. Also on hand will be the Orange Beach Wildlife Center, Alligator Alley and other entertainment.

For up-to-date information call Jeanne @ Orange Beach Parks & Recreation, 251-981-1524 or visit .orangebeachal. gov.

Music Schedule

Platinum Premier Duo – Marlin Stage: 9:30 – 11:30

Loren & Misty perform a vibrant and diverse variety of music from Motown, Oldies, Country Reggae, Pop, Rock, Jazz, Soul and R&B. Loren’s dynamic skills on the 7 string bass guitar provide the backbone for the duos soulful, smooth and heartfelt songs. Misty’s smooth, sultry vocals will delight you as she engages and draws the audience to participate as the duo takes you back to a time when music was music.

Funky Lampshades – Main Street Stage: 10:00 – 11:30

This goofy acoustic duo is led by Hunter Myers (vocals/rhythm/percussion) and backed by Austin Thompson (lead guitar & backing vocals). Hunter is 21 years old, from San Hosa, CA now living in Gulf Shores. Austin is 22 years old, from Bay Minette and Gulf Shores. They have been playing together since they were 12. They love the older sounds of America, Van Morrison, BB King, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan and the Beatles. Their music is a blending of all these influences.

David Jones and Friends – Main Street Stage: 11:45 – 1:30

David is a talented vocalist who wields a mean trumpet! Playing a mix of traditional jazz as well as contemporary smooth jazz, blues and soul, David is a force on stage expressing pure emotion.

Slipstream – Marlin Stage: 11:45 – 1:45

Slipstream, from the Florida Panhandle, is a high energy party band with the soul mission to rock and rhythm you’re listening, dancing and party fun. Get ready to move and groove to their party beat.

Webb Dalton – Marlin Stage: 2:00 – 4:00

Webb has been playing music for over 40 years opening shows for Garth Brooks, George Strait, Randy Travis, George Jones & others. Webb has recorded 4 CD’s over the years. He is influenced by the country greats but also gospel and inspirational songs. He’s a regular performer at many establishments along the Gulf Coast.

Jo Jo Pres Band – Main Street Stage: 2:30 – 4:00

The magical chemistry between Jonathan Newton, Preston Stanfill & Derek Jones is evident immediately. The three band members constantly push each other ‘just a little further’ making them one of the most sought after live musical acts in the area. Their high energy performance will leave you wanting more.

Pictured: Jo Jo Pres & Platinum Premier Duo