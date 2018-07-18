OBPD’s Tacos with the Five-O July 24 at Cactus Cantina North

The community is invited to join Orange Beach Police Chief Joe Fierro and the Orange Beach Police Department for Tacos with the Five-O on Tuesday, July 24th from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cactus Cantina Mexican Grill (North). Food and drink will be provided courtesy of Cactus Cantina at 25908 Canal Road, Suite A, in Orange Beach. For more information on the Orange Beach Police Department meet ‘n greet, email Cpl. Joey Brown at jbrown@orangebeachal.gov.