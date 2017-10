Oct. 31 Lillian Methodist Church Trunk or Treat open to all

Lillian United Methodist Church parishoners will host a Tuesday, October 31 Trunk or Treat on the church campus from 6-7 p.m. Get your costume on and come trick or treat from car trunk to car trunk. All children 12 and under come and enjoy a hot dog and chips and an evening of Halloween fun. Lillian United Methodist Church is located at 12770 South Perdido St. in Lillian. Call Joyce Ellison at 251-752-5062 for more info.