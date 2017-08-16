Orange Beach’s Columbia Southern expands to serve Fort Bragg

In an effort to help soldiers transitioning from military life to civilian, Orange Beach based Columbia Southern Education Group has partnered with the Soldier for Life Transition Assistance Program to open a Career Resource Center at Fort Bragg. The new facility will provide transitioning service members, veterans and family members with a bridge from the military to civilian employment and careers.

The opening of the CRC on the Fort Bragg Army base established an official employment, skills-focused, facility that provides military job seekers with employer specific education, training, certifications and information required to hire, train and employ job seekers.

“No one could have imagined in September 2014 what the Fort Bragg Career Resource Center would become,” said Robert Mayes, president and CEO of Columbia Southern Education Group. “CSEG’s primary goal was to give back to the military community in some small way to change lives. Today, you will discover that the Career Resource Center does indeed change lives, but on a much grander scale than imagined.”

Pictured: Officials with Columbia Southern Education Group, Soldier for Life Transition Assistance Program, Fort Bragg and supporting agencies help commemorate the grand opening of the Career Resource Center at Fort Bragg.