Our Lady of the Gulf fish-frys every Friday thru April 12

The Lenten fish-frys at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church (2304 E. 2nd St.) in Gulf Shores are every Friday in Lent (March 8 through April 12). Hours are 5-7 p.m.. Cost is $10 for a meal that includes delicious fried fish, hushpuppies, baked beans, cole slaw, a dessert, a drink, and good fellowship. Prepared by Gulf Shores’ finest fry-cook using a secret recipe, the fish-frys are a huge hit with locals and snowbirds. Proceeds benefit Baldwin County Catholic schools and local schools and programs.