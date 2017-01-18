Oyster beds in Little Lagoon topic of Jan. 19 LLPS meeting

Growing oysters and mussels in Little Lagoon will be the topic at the Little Lagoon Preservation Society (LLPS) Spring membership meeting on Thursday, Jan 19, at 5:30 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Activity Center, 260 Clubhouse Dr. The public is invited.

P. J. Waters, Extension Aquatics Specialist with Mississippi-Alabama Sea Grant, will speak about a developing project to grow filter feeders such as oysters and mussels in Little Lagoon. His talk will outline the project history, differentiate categories of edible and non edible shellfish, explain project components, outline costs and LLPS deliverables, and discuss funding opportunities.

The first half hour of the meeting provides an opportunity to meet, mingle and enjoy refreshments. The program begins at 6 p.m. and will include a question-and-answer period.