Pat Crumby Labor Day Dance Sept. 3 in Loxley

The last Pat Crumby Summer Holiday Dance for 2018 will be on Labor Day, September 3 from 2-5 p.m. at the Loxley Civic Center. Cost is $10 per person for the BYOB event, and dancers & listeners are welcome to come here JR Owen & Thom Oglesby play music for fans of waltz, foxtrot, swing, rumba and cha-cha. Admission is $10 – cash or check. BYOB and snacks. Ice and cups are provided. Committee Chair is Denise Blanda who has helped host the Pat Crumby Summer Holiday Dances for several years. For more information, please contact Ms. Blanda 251-370-7186. Pictured: Area dancers celebrated July 4th at the Pat Crumby Dance. Attendees were encouraged to show their colors by wearing red-white & blue.