PBUMC invites local singer to join Mark Hayes at Dec. 9 workshop

Popular church anthem composer/arranger Mark Hayes (pictured) will be at Gulf Shores United Methodist Church December 9-0, where he will direct an all-day rehearsal/workshop on Saturday, Dec. 9 as well as conduct the Chancel Choir’s annual Christmas concert in a program of all Mark Hayes music on

Sunday, Dec. 10.

There are several opportunities for area singers to participate. For those who wish to join the choir for this event, rehearsals on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 are beginning now, along with additional rehearsals scheduled on some Fridays and Saturdays. The Saturday rehearsal/workshop on December 9 will include time to visit with Mark Hayes as well as listen to him coach

and direct the choir. Lunch will be available along with new choral anthems, sheet music and CDs available for purchase.

A visit to MarkHayes.com lists several upcoming visits to Carnegie Hall in New York City along with other churches throughout the country. “We are very fortunate”, said Cody Johnson, Director of Worship Arts for GSUMC, “that a musician of Mark Hayes caliber will be working with us. It will be a wonderful learning experience for our singers.”

To attend the Saturday program, registration is required for groups and may be made by visiting the GSUMC website at gulfshoresumc.org. Those who wish to join in singing with the choir should call the church office at 251-968-2411 or email Cody Johnson at cody@gulfshoresumc.org as soon as possible.