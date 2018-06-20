Pensacola July 4 party at Seville Sq. & Maritime Park

For the 29th year, area Sertoma organizations will sponsor the largest fireworks display on the Gulf Coast and an all day fest at Seville Square in Pensacola on Tuesday, July 4 beginning at 11 a.m. Activities throughout the day include a free children’s area with inflatables, a U.S. Army simulator, rock climbing wall, pony rides, Character Meet & Greet and face painting. There will also be a variety of arts and crafts vendors and food vendors. Two live bands will begin playing at 5:30 p.m. on the Bayfront stage. Of course, the 4th of July would not be complete without a hot dog eating contest. Be sure to sign up early as the contest begins promptly at noon. Fireworks start at 9 p..m, with the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra scheduled to play at the Hunter Amphitheater in Vince Whibbs Community Maritime Park at 7:30 p.m. This orchestra concert will be psynchronized with music broadcast on CatCountry 98.7.