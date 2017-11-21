Pet Photos in the Sand All About Dogs fundraiser Dec. 2 at Gulf State Park

The 6th Annual Pet Photos in the Sand event, a fundraiser for All About Dogs Coastal Rescue, is scheduled on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. ‘til 1 p.m. at Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion (22250 East Beach Blvd., Gulf Shores). For a $25 donation to the all volunteer group, patrons will receive an 8” by10” photo or a digital download that can be used for Christmas cards. Professional photography will be provided by Lightwave Photographs.

For more info, email allaboutdogscr@gmail.com, visit allaboutdogscr.com or call Beverly at 843-813-1291. In six years, All About Dogs has rescued 560 dogs of which half have gone to wonderful, loving homes on the East Coast and New England.

With the help of American Lab Rescue, many beautiful and well deserving large dogs have been given a chance to survive.

Other fundraisers include yard Paws Meet Claus at Magnolia by the Gulf Veterinary Clinic and the Going to the Dogs Golf Tournament at Craft Farms. “We are an all volunteer rescue and adoption organization. Every dollar donated to the charity goes directly to care for its rescue dogs,’’ said coordinator Beverly Hicks. “We owe a huge thank you to Mark Worden of LightWave Photographs for his amazing photography and the many long hours he puts in to help our rescue dogs and to make this a successful fundraiser.’’

Pictured: Pets & owners from past Pet Photos in the Sand fundraisers.