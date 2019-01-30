Peter Fletcher plays Feb. 5 in support of Coastal Ballet

An Evening of Music with Peter Fletcher a fundraiser for the Coastal Ballet Company, will be held on Tuesday, February 5 at South Baldwin Community Theatre. Showtime for the evening of classical music is 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and available at coastalballet.org or by calling 251-979-9851. SBCT is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores.

In demand as a performer in cultural venues throughout the country, Fletcher has been invited to give recitals at the George Eastman House in Rochester and performed on the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concert Series at the Chicago Cultural Center. In January 2005, Mr. Fletcher was invited to join the distinguished Jury of the 9th Annual Schadt String Competition. He made his New York Debut at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall in 2007, and returned four more times to a completely sold-out house.

Coastal Ballet, under the direction of Madame Rio Cordy, has been training local students in classes for creative movement, jazz, ballet and pointe for the past 20 years.