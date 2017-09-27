Pirates of Lost Treasure Cornole Tourney Oct. 7

Pirates of Lost Treasure Mardi Gras Krewe will host a Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, October 7th at the Perdido Key Sports Bar & Restaurant, 13583 Perdido Key Drive. Registration is Friday, October 6 from 5-8pm and Saturday from 10 – noon at the Perdido Key Sports Bar & Restaurant. The tournament starts at noon. Entry fee is $10 per person. The minimum age to register is 15 years old; singles only. There will be a blind draw for teams. For more information call Micah (850) 292-1848 or Dana (850) 313-4449. Pictured: Foamy fun at the recent Pirates car wash.