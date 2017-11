Post 199 offers free lunch on beautiful Fairhope Bluffs Nov. 11

American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope will host its annual Veterans Day BBQ on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. until noon. All veterans are invited to eat for free. And $12 dinners, chicken or pulled pork, beans and slaw, will be served to all until the food runs out. The tiki bar on the Legion’s Mobile Bay beach under the Fairhope Cliffs starts at 4 p.m. For more info, call 251-928-9132.