Pre-Parade G.S. Methodist Fat Tuesday, hotcake breakfast: 7-9:30 a.m.

The men of Gulf Shores United Methodist Church will host Pancakes and Sausage on Tuesday, February 28 from 7 – 9:30 a.m. The breakfast will be held in the church south campus auditorium within the Winn Dixie plaza, near the G.S. Mardi Gras parade starts across the street at 10 a.m. Tickets at $6 per person are now available at Thee Coffee Shop in the plaza M-F 9-Noon and can be purchased the at the event on Fat Tuesday. All proceeds will help fund UMM missions and youth activities of the

church and community.