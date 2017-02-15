Public invited to Essentials of Beekeeping forum Feb. 25 in Fairhope

The public is invited to attend the Essentials of Beekeeping Forum, an event is sponsored by the Fairhope Local Food Production Initiative, on Saturday, February 25 at the Homestead Village ballroom located at 924 Plantation Blvd. in Fairhope. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the presentation will begin at 2 p.m. Speaker is Rebekah Hargraves, President of the Baldwin County Bee Keepers Association and co-owner of B’s Bees, LLC.

Come learn about the art, science, and challenges faced by beekeepers in our county. Are you considering adding a beehive to your landscape? If so, this forum will provide much useful information. At the end of the presentation there will be a question and answer period. A $5 donation at the door is suggested. All proceeds go to maintain our two community gardens along with helping other organizations create their own like space. For more information please go to: www.fairhopelocalfood.org or Local Food Production Initiative on Facebook. Or contact Mike Healy at 251-504-1173.